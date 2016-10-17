Leeds restaurant owner fined thousands after grease dripped in to shop below

GREASE dripping down from a Chinese restaurant’s kitchen in to the shop below was one of a string of food hygiene offences which led to the owner being hit with a court bill of more than £14,000.

Leeds City Council’s environmental team investigated the complaint about grease dripping from the kitchen at Sunrise Restaurant on Westgate, Wetherby, earlier this year.

During the inspection, officers found that the premises were not kept clean or in good repair and condition.

And they discovered no measures had been put in place to stop food being contaminated or steps taken to keep equipment clean in order to avoid a risk of food contamination.

After pleading guilty to four food hygiene charges at Leeds Magistrates Court, restaurant owner Mr Kan Yau Lee was fined £13,000, with costs of £1,404 also awarded along with a victim surcharge of £120.

Mr Lee was ordered to pay a total of £14,524.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “This follows an investigation by members of Leeds City Council’s environmental team earlier this year after a complaint of grease dripping down into the shop below from the kitchen of the Sunrise Restaurant on Westgate.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “Businesses have a requirement to make sure that their premises are clean and that food which is prepared is done so in an appropriate and hygienic way.

“We will not hesitate to take action such as in this instance, when after an inspection it is found that a restaurant or shop owner fails to ensure that their premises meet the standards required and what the public should expect.”

Leeds City Council regulates all food businesses in Leeds and environmental health officers regularly inspect restaurants, takeaways and shops to ensure they comply with strict food safety legislation.

The outcome of these inspections is a rating based on the Food Standard Agency’s national food hygiene rating scheme.

You can check ratings at http://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Businesses can contact the food safety team at Leeds City Council for advice and residents can report any concerns on 0113 378 5900 or food.safety@leeds.gov.uk