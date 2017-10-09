Leeds Rhinos fan's stirring poem about Grand Final victory

Have your say

A Leeds Rhinos fan has celebrated his team's Grand Final victory by penning a stirring poem.

Amateur poet Terry Barker, who is also a keen Leeds United supporter, has titled his verse 'Rampant Rhinos'.

"So just as the script was written the Leeds Rhinos were on fire

"We turned the Tigers into kittens, spurred on by Danny McGuire

"We owned Old Trafford once again, we dominated from the start

"Outplayed them in all positions and every Leeds man played his part

"Every blade of grass was covered, every player played with grace

"Every set of six completed with a kick and then the chase

"Our attacking play was awesome and so was our defence

"Danny McGuire's kicking game throughout was just immense

"The atmosphere was electric, the Leeds fans sang so loud

"So thank you Rhinos once again, you've done our city proud

"And thank you Rob and Danny, we must say our last goodbye

"As you hold aloft that trophy you can leave with heads held high

"Thank you for the memories, the blood, the sweat, the tears

"But most of all we thank you for those long and loyal years

"Along with long-gone Rhinos in the Leeds history books forever but we must carry on as we always do... that's MARCHING ON TOGETHER"