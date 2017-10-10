Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire releases emotional statement on Super League Grand Final win

He won man of the match as he lifted the trophy in the Super League Grand Final.

And tonight Leeds Rhinos' Danny McGuire has released an emotional statement about the historic win over Castleford.

The 34-year-old made his final appearance in the game on Saturday, before his move to Hull KR next year.

The Leeds legend said: "Now that the dust has settled and I'm finally sober! Want to thank everyone who's taken time to send a message over the weekend. What an unbelievable finish to my career at Leeds, couldn't have dreamed it would finish as it did.

"Gonna miss everyone involved at the club especially my mates who ran their blood to water all year.

"Big thanks to all the fans for their support over the years, it has always been appreciated.

"Looking forward to having a break now, then getting stuck in to my new challenge at Hull KR."