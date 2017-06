POLICE have closed Leeds Ring Road in both directions at Farnley tonight following a crash which ended with one car sandwiched between two others.

A White Hyundai car has ended up sandwiched between a black Fiesta and a blue Ford Focus following the collision, which happened on Leeds Ring Road near the Sainsburys Local store in Farnley earlier tonight. (Friday June 23)

At least one of the Hyundai's wheels has ended up on the roof of the Fiesta.