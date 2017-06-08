Leeds riverside pub named in UK top ten

A pint in the sun at a riverside beer garden is one of many treats in store during these summer months.

But one Leeds pub has proved just the place for it after the Canal and River Trust named it as one of the top ten waterside boozers across the country.

The Kirkstall Bridge Inn boasts an expansive beer garden which overlooks the River Aire.

After the trust’s list was revealed on the The Guardian website, assistant manager Rebekah Wadham, 30, said: “It’s brillaint. It was not expected at all.”

She said that the beer garden, which has more seats than inside the pub, brings in a “huge amount” of people.

“We do have more on sunny days. It does hugely maximise [the business].”

The trust said: “Hops aside, the inn backs on to a sweet beer garden” by the River Aire “where you can bask in the sun”.

On July 15-16, punters can take in some art as the garden is incorporated into the Kirkstall Art Trail.

The pub, which is run by the Kirkstall Brewery, puts on its Kirkstapalooza beer and food festival between August 27-29.

And early plans are also underway to create an extension to accommodate more seating and views out towards the River Aire at the pub.

Planning notes included with an application say that an external balcony terrace and bike store is planned, with a wood burner to be included within a conservatory.

The pub made headlines during storms in November 2015 when punters Steve Holt and John Kelly were pictured enjoying a drink on a bench outside – despite the waste-length flood water that was surrounding them.

Kirkstall Brewery is also in the process off taking over The Cardigan Arms.