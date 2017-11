Part of the Stanningley Bypass in Leeds has been closed after a car caught fire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its Stanningley crew was called out shortly after 10.45am this morning.

A Volkswagen Passat was on fire.

Police have also attended the scene.

Travel company Metro has reported that the eastbound carriageway of the A647 is closed between B6155 Richardshaw Lane and Swinnow Road.