Leeds street food trader's amazing response to racist attack

A Leeds street food trader has pledged to raise money for the city's homeless after being the victim of a racist attack by a rough sleeper.

Manjit Kaur runs street food stall Manjit's Kitchen, which serves Indian cuisine from her pitch in the Kirkgate Market food hall.

Earlier this month, Manjit was shutting her stand at the end of a day's trading when she was approached by a homeless woman who asked for a cup of hot water.

After she had handed over the drink, Manjit was left in shock when the woman threw the boiling liquid all over her while shouting xenophobic abuse.

“I boiled the kettle, gave it to her, and she threw it back in my face and told me to f*** off back to my own country,” she said.

British-born Manjit, who is from Chapeltown, suffered minor burns following the distressing incident.

The attacker is believed to have been drunk and was carrying bedding at the time of the encounter.

Despite being 'shocked and scared', Manjit has pledged to raise money for local homeless charity Simon on the Streets by holding a raffle.

A large number of local businesses have now donated prizes, and a £100 voucher to spend at Manjit's Kitchen is also up for grabs.

There is a £200 bar tab at Belgrave Music Hall, tickets to a Superfriendz gig, meals at The Swine That Dines, brewery tours and coffee-making classes among the prizes.

Customers can buy a raffle ticket for £2 from Manjit's Kitchen, and the winners will be drawn at the food hall's night market event on Thursday December 21.

Follow #manjitsraffle on Twitter for updates.