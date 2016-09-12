Leeds student flats plan stalled due to ‘bulky and bland’ design

PLANS to build a block of student flats on a derelict site near Leeds city centre have once again stalled after residents objected to the “bulky and bland” design.

Developer Burley Place Ltd is seeking to build a block of 87 studio flats on Burley Street between Leeds city centre and Burley.

Leeds City Council officers had recommended the scheme be approved when the plans were discussed at a meeting of the city plans panel in July.

But the application was deferred to a later date to allow amendments to be made to the design after residents complained about the large scale of the building.

Panel members considered the plans at their September meeting, but once again deferred a decision after complaints from residents of Kendal Walk, which is opposite the site of the proposed flats.

Residents Bill McKinnon and Richard Hellawell both spoke against the plans.m Mr McKinnon said: “You rejected a previous application in 2015 because it was too bulky. In July you expressed concern again about bulk. In July you also expressed concern about appearance, but the appearance looks the same.

“It is still a bulky, bland design which would dominate the two-storey terrace houses on the other side of the road.”

Mr Hellawell said: “My suggestion to resolve these problems is to cut the number of storeys by two to three so that the building does not overtower the roofline of Kendal Walk.”

Coun Colin Campbell (Lib Dem - Otley and Yeadon), said: “We have concerns about the mass and we have some concerns about the design. Quite frankly it’s not that good, even with the tweaking it’s just not good enough.”

Members voted to defer the plans for more to be done to address concerns raised.