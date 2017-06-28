Leeds’ Temple Newsam inspires pottery display by Osmondthorpe Hub group

A moving new exhibition inspired by a potted history of Leeds has gone on display at Temple Newsam House.

The 500 year-old mansion’s stunning Oak Corridor is now home to the new pottery display, created by a group of people from the Osmondthorpe Hub in east Leeds.

Date: 26th June 2017. Picture James Hardisty. New exhibition situated along the Oak Corridor of Temple Newsam House, Leeds, by YMCA students at Osmonthorpe Hub. Inspired by the Leeds Museums and Galleries collection of Leeds Pottery at Temple Newsam and Burmantofts Pottery at The Discovery Centre, Leeds. Pictured Artwork by Roy Whittaker.

The hub works with adults with a physical impairment or head injury and the group had recently been on tours of Temple Newsam House and the Leeds Discovery Centre to learn more about their famous collections of Burmantofts and Leeds pottery and creamware.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Jane Dowson visited Temple Newsam to officially opened the exhibition earlier this week

Their work will be exhibited until September 25 before moving to the showcased on the Community Corridor at the Discovery Centre.