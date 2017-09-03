Leeds to pilot superfast broadband scheme

BUSINESSES in Leeds will be given the chance to access superfast broadband through a new £10m pilot scheme.

Leeds will trial a voucher scheme to help businesses access gigabit-capable connections.

Gigabit connections deliver broadband speeds of 1,000 megabits per second (mbps) compared to domestic speeds that are usually below 50 mbps.

The trial will be funded by the Government as part of a wider £200m push to improve superfast broadband access.

Leeds City Council deputy leader James Lewis said: “Leeds City Council is pleased to be supporting the Department for Culture Media and Sport to trial new approaches to improve the availability of high quality digital connectivity.

"We want to see as many premises as possible enabled with gigabit capable connections. This new voucher scheme will help us to encourage take up of new connectivity options and boost the local economy."

The scheme is expected to contribute up to £3,000 per business towards connection costs, initially covering Leeds but could be extended to wider West Yorkshire and York.

Treasury Minister Andrew Jones, the Harrogate MP, said: “How we live and work today is directly affected by how good our broadband connection is.

"Reliable connections enable new industries to flourish, help create jobs and give people flexibility in how and where they work.

“For our economy to thrive, it is vital we make smart investments to ensure our digital infrastructure is world class and fit for the future.

“Full fibre connections are the gold standard and we are proud to announce today the next step to get Britain better connected.”