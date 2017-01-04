Leeds trains delayed after ‘death’

A NUMBER of train services across Leeds were disrupted last night after a suspected fatality on the tracks.

An incident at the Kirkstall Forge station near Leeds was at the centre of the delays which affected services between Leeds and Skipton, Ilkley, Bradford Forster Square and Shipley. Some disruption continued until later in the evening but replacement bus links were set up.

Trains to Skipton from Leeds resumed at around 8.20pm and slightly earlier to Bradford Forster Square.