Leeds United fans' rage as inner ring road is closed after biggest midweek attendance of season

Leeds United fans were stunned to find the city's inner ring road shut after leaving the club's best-attended midweek match of the season so far.

Around 31,000 supporters were at Elland Road last night to watch the Whites beat Birmingham City 2-0 and go top of the Championship table.

Yet once the match was over, thousands of cars were caught in delays due to planned roadworks on the stretch.

United fan Andy Potter said it took him over an hour to drive home to Roundhay and questioned why the highways works could not have been postponed for the night.

"Surely the council knew that Leeds were at home with all the extra traffic. Why it couldn't be suspended for one night when over 30,000 were at the game is beyond me."

Sky Sports reporter Bryn Law was among the irate spectators to Tweet his disapproval about the planned closure.

"Inner ring road closed for roadworks as Leeds' biggest midweek crowd for a decade tries to get away from the ground?! Good plan."

The fixture attracted the biggest midweek crowd to the stadium for a league game since 2004.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of traffic delays close to Elland Road stadium last night due to surveying works that needed to be concluded on the Inner Ring Road, ahead of an essential maintenance scheme.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this work caused, and will now be reviewing proposed future traffic management activity on the Inner Ring Road when Leeds United are playing at home.”