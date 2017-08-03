Leeds United goal voted best in Premier League's first five years

A wonder strike by Leeds United's Tony Yeboah has been voted the best goal scored in the first five seasons of the Premier League.

The Ghanaian found the net in spectacular style in September 1995, when he crashed in a volley against Wimbledon.

His effort was voted the best Premier League goal from 1992-1997 by the public in a BBC Sport poll marking 25 years since the league began.

Now 51, Yeboah spent two years at Elland Road, and bagged 32 goals in 66 appearances. He now runs an international sports agency and owns a chain of hotels in his native Ghana.