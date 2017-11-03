Leeds United's One Day for Toby raises £150k towards young fan's cancer treatment

Leeds United fans, players and staff have raised more than £150,000 for a young fan in need of treatment for a rare form of cancer.

The club announced last month that it would hold a dedicated day of fundraising in support of four-year-old Toby Nye, who suffers from high risk neuroblastoma.

His family had appealed for help in June as they try to raise funds for the expensive treatment, which is not routinely available on the NHS.

And Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani visited the youngster in hospital after hearing about his plight.

It inspired the whole Leeds United family to pull together for One Day for Toby, which was held last Friday.

Players and club staff showed their support by donating their salaries for the day as did workers from club parent company Aser and the Leeds United Foundation.

In the build-up to that night's game, Elland Road also hosted a series of fundraising activities for supporters to take part in such as a charity auction.

Little ‘Team Toby’ badges have been created by Leeds too as another way for fans to lend their support.

Even Hollywood actor Russell Crowe joined the chorus of people getting behind the major fundraising effort.

Announcing the total this afternoon, managing director Angus Kinnear said: "We are thrilled to see such a large amount of money raised in a short period of time.

"The donation from the players and staff accounted for a large proportion of the money and the rest of the funds have been raised by our incredibly loyal and generous supporters to whom we are sincerely grateful.

"The club will raise the additional £50,000 in the next few weeks via auctions and other activities before Christmas."

Anyone wishing to donate £5 to the appeal can text TOBYLUFC to 70660.