Leeds United squad pose in new 2017-18 home strip - what do you think of it?

Leeds United have officially unveiled their new home kit at Elland Road.

Modelling the Kappa-manufactured shirts, which retain the sponsorship of 32Red, were goalkeeper Rob Green and first-team players Liam Cooper, Ronaldo Vieira, Kemar Roofe, new signing Mateusz Klich, Marcus Antonsson, Gaetano Berardi and Pontus Jansson.

The new ladies' and junior kits were also revealed to an audience of hundreds of fans.

There was added drama at the event when the club used the occasion to announce the signing of Dutch international Vurnon Anita from Newcastle United on a free transfer.

New manager Thomas Christiansen was also in attendance

The team pose with young fans

Ladies' and children's kits were also modelled