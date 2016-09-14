Leeds Victoria Cross war hero to be honoured

A FIRST World War hero from Bramley will be honoured tomorrow on the 100th anniversary of the extreme bravery that earned him the Victoria Cross.

Lance Sergeant Fred McNess of 1st Battalion Scots Guards continued fighting after being badly wounded during the Battle of the Somme on September 15 1916.

He suffered injuries to his left arm and leg and extremely serious damage to his neck and jaw.

He sought reinforcements, guided them towards the enemy and continued fighting despite the fact he was losing blood.

Lance Sergeant McNess survived the war and on December 9 1916, King George V presented with the Victoria Cross.

A Victoria Cross commemorative stone will be unveiled during a service at Bramley War Memorial at Moorfields, Bramley Park, at 2pm tomorrow (Thurs Sept 15).

Leeds City Council and the Friends of a War Memorial for Bramley have organised the event.

It will be attended by members of Fred McNess’s family, dozens members of the Scots Guards, The Lord Mayor of Leeds and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves. The service. will be led by Reverend Paul Crabb. There will be around 50 veteran Scots Guards, Royal Artillery and Royal British Legion standard bearers.