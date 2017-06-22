Leeds waste services to be relocated in one area as £4m site approved

All of Leeds’ waste management services are to be based in one area of the city after plans were approved to build a new £4m site next to the Cross Green incinerator.

The council’s decision-making Executive Board signed off proposals to relocate services from the Yeadon and the two other Cross Green sites, on Knowsthorpe Way and Knowsthorpe Gate, to a plot on Newmarket Approach behind the Refuse and Energy Recovery Facility (RERF).

A report drafted for board members explains that the council’s depots, from which 85 vehicles carry out a combined 68 refuse collection routes at least, are “at capacity” so need to be relocated to avert the risk of breaching operator’s licences.

These restrict the number of vehicles that can operate from a site and a breach could cause restrictions or the licence being revoked.

Executive Member for Environment and Sustainability, Coun Lucinda Yeadon, said: “We think it’s really important that we deal with and address the issue of capacity and ensure we are operating our sites as safely as possible.”

The report reads: “The disruption of just one route, on one day, would result in, on average, around 1,100 missed collections.”

The Yeadon site is also not “logistically advantageous” because all the city’s black bins are now tipped at RERF. The council is also in the process of getting a provider for the alternative fuel Compressed Natural Gas to run its refuse fleet, which would operate in Cross Green.