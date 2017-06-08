Leeds website experts are living the American dream

Leeds-based Green River Media has announced an expansion of its operations into the US.

The firm, which specialises in developing sophisticated websites and intranet systems, is opening an office in Miami.

Its work in Miami will be led by Ruben Melendez, who has held executive positions at Ektron, Finity Solutions and Akumina.

He said he was excited to join the company, hailing it as the “leader of the digital pack” thanks to its commitment to pushing boundaries and listening to the needs of clients.

Green River Media chief executive Nej Gakenyi said: “I believe that our rapid growth as an agency and our expansion to the US market clearly demonstrates the success of our approach to the business – to break the mould, to prove that there is a better way and to continuously challenge the norm.”

Green River Media, which does work for the likes of Eurotunnel, Gardner Denver and Nutricia, already has sites in London and Sarajevo in addition to its head office in Leeds.

