Leeds will be bowled over by tour date

England’s greatest ever spin bowler Graeme Swann has announced he will be heading to Leeds as part of a new UK tour.

Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off will come to Leeds’ City Varieties on October 10.

He will be joined by commentator Henry Blofeld and the pair will discuss the highs and lows that made Swanny one of English cricket’s most colourful characters and saw him rise from international outsider to the world’s best spin bowler.

Henry will take Graeme to task with the charm and wisdom millions across the UK have become accustomed to during his 40 years on Test Match Special.

A spokesman said: “Expect the sprinkler, expect red trousers and expect laughs – just don’t get too comfortable as you may well be hauled up on stage!”

Tickets are on sale now from www.cityvarieties.co.uk