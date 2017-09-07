Leeds woman killed and two others injured in crash near Knaresborough

A woman from Leeds died when a van and two cars crashed near Knaresborough yesterday, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said the 74-year-old was the driver of a blue Honda Jazz, which collided with a white Ford Transit and a black Peugeot 3008.

The crash happened on the B6163 at Thistle Hill shortly after 4.30pm.

A spokesman said: "Sadly the driver of the Honda Jazz, a 74-year-old woman from Leeds, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 70-year-old man from Leeds, who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries.

"The driver of the white Ford Transit, a 60-year-old man from Batley, was taken to Harrogate District Hospital with neck and chest pain. He was later discharged.

"The driver of the Peugeot, a 34-year-old man from Harrogate, was treated at the scene for shock."

The A658 and B6163 were both closed to allow for a full investigation of the scene.

Now police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the crash itself or the vehicles beforehand.

Email Lee.Cobb@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TC 1605 Lee Cobb.

Please quote reference 12170159923.