Leeds woman’s entitlements stopped despite dialysis, stroke and double transplant

Mother-of-three Emma Mitchell has been having dialysis for five years, suffered a stroke, underwent a double transplant and nearly had to have her leg amputated.

Despite this Mrs Mitchell, 34, from Allerton Bywater, had her disability living allowance (DLA) stopped after an assessment for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) in April. She is due to have her Motability car taken away too.

23 October 2017. Emma Mitchell, of Allerton Bywater, who has been refused disability allowance, looking through some of her paperwork.

Her health problems stem from Type 1 diabetes, and after a kidney and pancreas transplant in June she almost had to have her leg removed due to blood clotting during the 21-hour surgery. Because of complications with her health, she has also suffered a stroke.

She said: “I’m in a lot worse medical condition now than I was before. They sent a guy out to assess my situation. He made his mind up on the doorstep before he came in.”

While they are helped by Employment Support Allowance, the family are struggling because Mrs Mitchell’s husband David has also had his Carer’s Allowance halted. The pair, who jointly used to run pubs including the Edward VII Working Mens Club, have found it difficult to run their household. They have sometimes had to rely on food donations from St Mary’s Church in Allerton Bywater.

The Department for Work and Pensions said: “Decisions for PIP are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist.

“Anyone that disagrees with a decision can appeal.”