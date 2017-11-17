Back in September I had the huge privilege of being invited to a special event at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The event was a screening of a film made over a decade ago. At the end of the screening, around 50 people who were involved in the film we had watched were invited on to the stage for a group photograph and I don’t mind admitting that it was a seriously emotional scene. I was in buckets.

The screening was of a film of the theatre production Carnival Messiah. An extraordinary piece of work, if you saw it when it was at the West Yorkshire Playhouse or when it was at the specially built theatre at Harewood House, then you won’t need me to tell you just why it was so special.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who saw Carnival Messiah either at the Playhouse in 1999, 2002 or at Harewood House in 2007, allow me to explain.

It was the creation of a woman who, as I wrote in the Yorkshire Post a decade ago, crammed into a single lifetime more than most would into many.

Geraldine Connor was a colossus. I could spend the rest of this column listing her achievements, but perhaps most importantly, she was the woman who created Carnival Messiah.

She described the production as ‘a new cultural paradigm which establishes West Indian Carnival practice as a semiotic system of communication’.

It was something only a woman like Connor could have created: it was the Bible told with calypso; it was the West Indian Carnival spirit smashed together with the epic beauty of Handel’s Messiah. Leeds filmmaker Ashley Karrell was on hand to capture the event on film and he has turned it into a worthy tribute – no easy thing – to Connor, or Geri as she was known to many.

The film was screened at Leeds International Film Festival last week and will shortly be available for the public to buy. Watching the film I was reminded of the power of a single person to change lives. It would be wrong to describe Carnival Messiah as the beating of a butterfly wing, simply because something so delicate cannot possibly be used to describe something so bombastic and vibrant, but Connor’s achievement with Carnival Messiah was to create waves that continue to ripple today.

Watching the cast on stage after that screening in September, seeing how many of them have pursued their creativity after working with Connor was a reminder of the lasting power of culture, of art and that when we invest in people, via culture, the legacy can end up being something quite incredible.