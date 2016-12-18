Legal firm Wilkinson Woodward celebrates 130 years of business

Halifax legal firm Wilkinson Woodward has marked its 130th year in business.

Wilkinson Woodward has been trading from premises in Fountain Street, Halifax since 1886, when the town was still a formidable force in the world textile industry.

Since then, the firm has evolved into one of West Yorkshire’s most established and trusted legal practices.

Over a history spanning in excess of 47,000 days of trading, Wilkinson Woodward has witnessed many changes.

The practice was founded in 1886 by local solicitor Robert Wilkinson. He was succeeded in May 1936 by Gordon Woodward who was joined two months later by Harry Ludlam, when the name “Wilkinson Woodward & Ludlam” was adopted.

Mr Ludlam went on to become Mayor of Halifax and was a highly respected and well-known figure in the town.

Today, with a team of over thirty lawyers and fifty support staff spanning premises in Halifax, Huddersfield and Brighouse, the firm’s main focus remains on serving the communities of Calderdale and Kirklees.

Managing Director Maureen Cawthorn said: “Wilkinson Woodward has been serving the people and businesses of Halifax since Queen Victoria’s reign.

“During the past 130 years, the practice has grown and developed whilst still remaining true to our ethos of serving the local community.”

The team at Wilkinson Woodward provides legal advice and representation in specialisms ranging from family law and mediation to employment law, personal injury, commercial law, conveyancing, wills, trusts and estates.