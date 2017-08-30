Legendary Yorkshire rock star joins village's housing protest

A legendary Yorkshire rock musician has joined Hampsthaite residents' opposition to what he says would be a housing "armageddon" for Hampsthwaite.

Outraged residents from the village have been taking their case against propsals for 350 new houses in the village to Harrogate Borough Council.

Campaigners from Hampsthwaite Action Group outside the offices of Harrogate Borough Council last week.

The Hampsthwaite Action Group delivered a 550-signature petition last week to the council offices in Harrogate on the final day of the Local Plan.

Now they have been joined in the battle by the founder of multi-million selling acoustic rock group Chris Simpson, a fierce champion of the Dale.

Harrogate-born Chris, who has family roots in Hampsthwaite, Pateley Bridge and Ripley, said the plans would deal a "death blow to Hampsthwaite.

Writing to Sir James Aykroyd whose land is at the centre of the proposed development, Chris said: "It is with utter disbelief that I learn of the approaching Armageddon in the form of a huge housing estate’ in Hampsthwaite."

Chris, who will be playing a rare UK date with Magna Carta at Ripley Town Hall this Saturday, September 2, his first-ever appearance at the venue, added: "The plans will deal a death blow to the already embattled village…which will become ‘poisoned beyond belief.

"We shall see Hampsthwaite become another rural suburb for Harrogate."

The Local Plan proposals are threatening to almost double the size of the village and, according to Action Group Chair Terry Mounsey.

He said: "The petition and our online objections show the strength of feeling in this community. The proposed new building will have a dramatic impact on the unique character and landscape of the village. We are objecting to the fact that it is going to destroy Hampsthwaite as a village."

Chris Simpson’s letter can be seen in its entirety on The Hampsthwaite Action Group's 'Hands Off Hampsthwaite Village' campaign Facebook page.

Magna Carta's late 1960s albumSeasons’ (one of three albums featuring later Elton John guitarist, Davey Johntone) and Lord of the Ages albums (released on the iconic Vertigo label) sold in their millions, with total Magna Carta worldwide sales in excess of 8,000,000.