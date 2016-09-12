Let me buy you a drink, gorgeous - I’ll send you the bill in a fortnight

A YORKSHIRE student who was bought a drink for being "gorgeous" got a text two weeks later – asking for the money back.

Abby Fenton, 18, was out in Sheffield celebrating her last few nights at home before starting university, when a tall male approached her.

Miss Fenton, who is studying Biomedicine at Leeds Beckett University, said the stranger bought her a drink in The Viper Rooms, Sheffield, before walking off.

Two weeks later, she got a text that read: "Hi hope u (sic) don't mind love but can you transfer me back £6.50".

After replying, asking who it was, she received the text: "Liam from the viper rooms a few weeks ago."

It continued: "I bought yer (sic) a drink? Can I have money back for it. Will give u sort code and account no. Thank."

She eventually agreed to transfer the money and hasn't heard from him since, but her photo of the exchange has gone viral on Twitter.

Miss Fenton, from Barnsley, said: “I was at the bar about to get myself a drink myself when he came over to me and said: 'I'll get that for you, you're gorgeous' and all that.

"At first I didn't realise he got my number as he didn't text me that night or the next day.

“I paid him back straight away even though I wasn't going to at first as I thought it was so cheeky, but then I thought he might have needed it.

“He wasn't my type really but I just thought that when you're out, people buy you drinks!

“It's not usually that expensive either as when I get a vodka coke from Viper Rooms it costs about £3, or £3.50.

“I probably paid for both our drinks so it's a nice dent out of my student loan before I start uni!”

Miss Fenton said she doesn't remember much about what 'Liam' looked like but said there was one thing memorable about him.

“I remember that he wasn't dressed so well,” she added.

“I always look at people's shoes and I remember they were Primark shoes, so he might have needed it."

After paying the gentleman back, Miss Fenton shared the text online which has been retweeted more than 15,000 times on Twitter.

Dale Chandler, events manager for Viper Rooms, said: "I just saw it on someone's feed and we thought it was hilarious so we shared it.

"I think this shows our culture nowadays.

"We always see ask people ask for money back from buying drinks on the night if it doesn't go their way, but never this.

"I'm just baffled that this time the guy wasn't drunk and he texted two weeks later for it, it's very funny."

Miss Fenton has since made a poll to ask Twitter users whether they think she did the right thing.

Of the 18,109 people who responded, 83 per cent said she should not have handed over the cash.

Miss Fenton said: "Me and my friends always get bought one or two drinks on a night out but I've never had this in my life.

"I'll be more cautious who I take free drinks from in the future!"