‘Lets be positive’ awards reception is told

Businesses from across the region need to focus on the positive or risk talking our way into recession.

This was the view of PwC Leeds office senior partner Arif Ahmad as he addressed a shortlising event for The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards reception organised to celebrate their successes oct 6th 2016

Mr Ahmad hailed the list of more than 35 businesses who made the grade for the event next month and said that the positivity the event embodied, along with that shown by those who had entered, needed to be harnessed to successfully guide the region’s economy out of the European Union over the next three years.

The event is the first of its kind in Excellence in Business Awards’ history and allowed those who had made the final listing to mingle with fellow nominees.

The reception event was held in the offices of DLA Piper, who along with PwC and Yorkshire Bank are the event’s main sponsors.

The event heard short speeches from DLA Piper managing partner Sarah Day and YP business editor Mark Casci before Mr Ahmad spoke.

Among the categories are Young Business (sponsored by Plusnet), Entrepreneur (sponsored by Sewell Group), and Outstanding Employer (sponsored by the University of Bradford School of Management), as well as the usual awards for companies turning over more than £50m, between £10m and £50m and up to £10m.

There will also be the usual lifetime award, sponsored by The Yorkshire Post, which honours an individual who has made a commitment to Yorkshire business their life’s work.

Their efforts have helped to make God’s Own County the best place to establish a business in the UK.

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards are to be held on November 4 at The Royal Armouries in Leeds.

BBC television presenter Fiona Bruce will be host for the evening.

Business Editor Mark Casci said: “The feedback we had from those we attended was extremely good and we will look to make this happen again for the 2017 awards.”

For tickets please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yorkshire-post-excellence-in-business-awards-tickets-26803815935?aff=es2 and a full list of the nominees for this year’s event can be found on our website.