Letters from the front, by a tank commander of 19

HE was just 19 but already a tank commander.

The life of Walter Ogden came to a premature end a century ago, at the Battle of Cambrai in northern France.

Some of the employees at Ogden's Jewellers in Harrogate who were cfalled up to serve in World War One, from the archives at Ogdens Jewellers .

It saw the first effective, large-scale use of tanks by the British Expeditionary Force, and the one under 2ndLt Ogden’s command was called Harrogate.

He was among some 90,000 killed, wounded or missing, on both sides, as the initial gains at Cambrai were repelled by a heavy German counter-attack.

His story has been pieced together by his great, great nephews, Robert and Ben Ogden, after they discovered correspondence that had lain unopened since 1917, during a renovation of the family jewellery shop in Harrogate’s James Street.

Today, they are retracing their ancestor’s footsteps at the Cambrai commemoration weekend, a centenary gathering for families of the tank pioneers, organised by the Association of the Tank of Flesquières.

A mark IV tank used in 1917 in World War One from the archives at Ogden's Jewellers in Harrogate.

Walter Ogden described his experiences of battle in a letter to his parents, dated November 27 1917. “We have just got back to a little village after a very hard week’s fighting,” he wrote.

“The village we are in was blown up by a mine so there is nothing left of it, but we are all jolly glad to get back, and it has all seemed like a dream.”

He went on to say that his tank - “His Majesty’s landship Harrogate” - had returned to a wood, “after taking part in the greatest battle in history”.

The letter is among 37 documents Robert and Ben have taken to today’s event. Among the others are the last letter written by Walter to his parents and his final order for battle.

Robert Ogden said: “We are very proud of our great, great uncle who, like so many men of his generation, showed great bravery at a young age in the service of his country.

“His evident pride in his home town of Harrogate leaps out of every letter he wrote.”

The Battle of Cambrai had been devised as an assault against the Germans’ Hindenburg Line, and caught the enemy by surprise as 378 tanks rolled through the mist and 1,000 guns opened fire simultaneously.

After 10 days the Allies had advanced about six miles, but the counter-attack by 20 German divisions, spearheaded by storm­troopers, saw them driven back almost to their original positions.