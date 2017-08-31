Liam Gallagher to play solo date in Leeds

Rock legend Liam Gallagher will play a gig in Leeds as part of his new tour.

The former Oasis frontman will embark on an arena tour of the UK for his first solo outing this autumn - fresh from his appearance at Leeds Festival this month.

He will visit the First Direct Arena in Leeds on December 3.

The tour kicks off in Belfast on October 30 and takes in Glasgow, Plymouth, London, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton before ending in his home city of Manchester on December 16.

A special pre-sale ticket window can be accessed by fans who order his solo album As You Were from his official website on September 6.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday September 8.