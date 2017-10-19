Liam’s battle to make it up the aisle and get back on his bike

Liam Reid and been planning his wedding for two years. But a devastating bike crash just six days before nearly put paid to their dream day. Catherine Scott reports

It was a lovely sunny day afternoon and Liam Reid was cycling the 11 miles home from work as normal. But when a motorist cut in front of him on a Sheffield road his life changed forever.

Liam Reid from Rawmarsh near Rotherham who is now planning to cycle 150 miles from coast to coast for the Sheffield Hospitals CharityPicture Scott Merrylees

“The car gave me no room to stop and so I collided into the side of him and landed in a rather undignified heap on the side of the road,” recalls Liam, 32, from Rawmarsh. At the time Liam says he had no idea of the extent of the catastrophic injuries he had sustained.

“My leg was bleeding a bit but the adrenalin had kicked in and I didn’t feel that much pain.

There was lots of blood and I was laid face down on the road, but I thought I’d got away without serious injury.

“I managed to phone my fiancée, Jemina, who was on her way to our photographer to pick up the guest book for our wedding, which was just days away. It was a horrible call to have to make.

Liam just after the accident

“As I was waiting for the paramedics, a passer-by who just happened to be a first aider, bandaged me up. To this day, I wish I’d got his name to say thank you - doctors have since said that he saved my leg and probably my life.”

Liam was taken by ambulance to Sheffield’s the Northern General Hospital where he had numerous scans and x-rays and also needed a blood transfusion due to the amount of blood he had lost.

The x-rays showed that he had a broken knee, and that he’d chipped the front of his knee cap.

“A surgeon came to speak to my fiancée and I and told us that they would need to operate either the same night or the following morning. We brought up the fact that we were getting married in six days, but we were told in the nicest way possible that it wouldn’t be possible for the wedding to go ahead,” recalls Liam.

Liam needed two operations and months of physiotherapy

“We were devastated. We had spent years planning it and a lot of money I was determined that no matter what they said I was going to take my bride down the aisle.”

The operation all went well so, feeling positive, Jemina and Liam spoke to the ward manager about the possibility of getting married as planned on Saturday.

“She gave us list of things I would need to be able to do before I could be discharged, like standing up, going to the toilet and lifting objects off the floor.”

As the week went on Liam, who needed two operations and scores of internal and externa; metal rods, and hospital staff worked really hard on meeting all of these objectives.

“One nurse called me ‘Mr Groom’ all week which meant a lot, as it gave me confidence. By Friday, my fiancée had sourced a wheelchair with a leg extension and a big car. But we still didn’t know if it would be possible for the wedding would go ahead.

“Then on the Saturday morning, it was confirmed that I was allowed to get married, with the agreement that I needed to come back the next day for further help.

“It was such a lovely wedding, if a bit surreal given the extremely unusual build up to it. The first time I had sat in a wheelchair in my life was being pushed down the aisle by Jemina. Our honeymoon was spent at the hospital.”

Later that week Liam was finally discharged from hospital, but it wasn’t easy. “I had to get used to being immobile as I’d done so much damage to the front of my leg. I was in a wheelchair for around two months, then after physiotherapy and hydrotherapy I learned to walk with crutches.

“The biggest blow for me was that I might not be able to cycle again. I’m mad keen on cycling so that was really hard to come to terms with.” But this determined man refuses to be beaten.

“I was told I might not be able to walk, I have done that although walking up and downstairs is difficult. They told me I would never be able to drive a car and I have done that even if it is an automatic, they told me I would not be able to cycle again and I am determined to do that, I am the type of person who, if told I can’t do something, is determined to prove them wrong.”

Liam has come up with a challenge which he says helps motivate him in his quest to get back on two wheels.

“On August Bank Holiday next year I’m taking part in a Coast to Coast bicycle ride with twelve of my friends, for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. I’m not back on a bike yet, but I’m taking a leap of faith and setting myself that goal, as I think I can do it,2 says Liam. “I can’t imagine a future not being on my bike and this give me a real incentive to do so.” During his rehabilitation Liam was inspired by reading a blog written by Sophie Radcliffe (www.challengesophie.com)

“Sophie is an endurance athlete, she’s a world record holder for some mountain climbing/cycling challenges and now she has agreed to support my challenge.”

Sophie said: “Liam reached out to me about a month ago and I was blown away by his story. The courage it takes to recover from a traumatic experience like he did is absolutely amazing. I will be supporting him all the way on his coast to coast next August - best of luck, Liam. One life, live it!”

As for the driver, Liam says he doesn’t want to know what happened to him.

“I told the police at the time that whatever happened to the driver he would just be able to get on with his life as before without a second thought to me where as my life has changed forever.”

But Liam says he is determined to improve safety for cyclists in Sheffield.

“I’m also in contact with my local MP to see what can be done to improve cycle safety and driver awareness in the area. I’m hoping to be able to raise awareness of cycle safety.”

Liam Reid and a dozen friends plan to cycle the 150 miles from Blackpool to Scarborough castle next year.

The Changing Wheels challenge is due to start On August 24 next year and will take three days .

Day one will end in Horton in Ribblesdale and day two in Thirk befire the final push to Scarbough.

Liam hopes to raise £1,000 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to say thank you to staff who made it possible for him to attend his edding day.

To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/impossible-coast-to-coast

For more information on iam and what he is calling his ‘impossible’ challemhge visit www.changinghwheels.co.uk