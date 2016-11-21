Lib Dems demand cash injection as figures point to care strain

THE CHANCELLOR faces pressure to increase spending on social care as new figures show most councils are struggling to meet the growing demand from elderly residents.

Four out of five councils have complained they do not have enough capacity to meet the needs of older people.

Fewer than half were able to provide the care at home needed by older people while only a third of local authorities said they had enough nursing homes with specialist dementia support.

Claire Harding, head of research at the Family and Childcare Trust which produced the report, said: “It is inexcusable that vulnerable people are left unable to find the care that they need.

“We urge the Government to make sure there is enough care for everyone who needs it. In order to do this, we need robust data on where there are gaps in care, a funding system that truly meets the cost of providing care, and clear information for families.”

The report emerged as the Liberal Democrats called for Philip Hammond to increase spending on the NHS and social care by £4bn in Wednesday’s Autumn Statement to ensure the system can meet demand.

Former Lib Dem health minister Norman Lamb said: “NHS and care services are on the precipice as we approach the winter months.

“Waiting lists are growing, deficits hit record levels this year and staff are under unsustainable pressure.

“In social care, thousands of people are seeing services withdrawn and 15-minute visits have become the norm as councils struggle to make ends meet.”