Lib Dems pick candidates for two of their Yorkshire target seats

THE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS have chosen a Hull councillor to challenge Labour in one of its key target seats.

Coun Mike Ross, leader of the Lib Dem group on Hull Council, will be the party’s candidate in Hull North.

The constituency is one of five identified by the Lib Dems as their priority in Yorkshire.

However, the Lib Dems have a steep hill to climb having come fourth in 2015 as Labour’s Diana Johnson was returned with a majority of almost 13,000.

Coun Ross said: “This election will give the residents of Hull their chance to have their say on how they have been let down by both the Conservative government and also the failed Labour opposition.

“This election is happening because Corbyn’s Labour is such a weak opposition.

“The residents of Hull need someone who will fight for them. There needs to be a strong opposition to this Conservative government and only the Liberal Democrats can provide that.”

James Blanchard will contest another of the Lib Dems’ target seats, York Outer, for a second time having been the party’s candidate in 2015.

Mr Blanchard said: “58 per cent of York residents voted to Remain in the EU and many more oppose the reckless decision of this hard-right Conservative government to pursue a ‘hard Brexit’. Only the Lib Dems here in York are truly fighting the Conservative plans.”

York Outer is currently held by Conservative MP Julian Sturdy with a majority of more than 13,000.