Life will never be same again, says mother of tragic Katie Rough

THE MOTHER of schoolgirl Katie Rough has paid tribute to her “beautiful, sassy and kind” daughter in her first post on social media since the seven-year-old died.

Katie Rough was found with “lacerations to her neck and chest” in an alleyway under a mile from her home in York last Monday.

Katie Rough. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Her mother, Alison Rough, 38, appeared in public for the first time on Monday with her husband Paul, 34, where they released multi-coloured balloons with hundreds of others to mark what would have been Katie’s eighth birthday.

Today, Mrs Rough posted her first Facebook status since the tragic event, writing: “My beautiful beautiful sassy, kind, amazing girl. I love her more than any words could even come close to explaining.

“Life will never ever be the same again. My children, my grandson and my husband are my whole entire life, I live only for them. #teamrough xxxxx (sic).”

Mrs Rough also changed her Facebook profile picture to two wrists tattooed with the name Katie.

One tattooed arm includes a poem under the little girl’s name which reads: “Today you are You/ that is truer than true.

“There is no one alive who is Youer that You.”

• A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to Katie’s death.

She appeared before Leeds Crown Court, via video link last Friday and is due back in court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on February 16.