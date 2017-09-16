The chairman, coxswain and trustee of Humber Rescue says it is time for suicide barriers on the Humber Bridge.

Dave Roberts was speaking after the inshore lifeboat launched in the early hours of today to reports of a missing person, believed to be in the river.

The inshore rescue lifeboat Humber Rescue

The search and rescue helicopter based at Humberside Airport was also launched, but no one was found after a three-hour search.

The bridge board announced recently it is undertaking a feasibility study into increasing the height of the railings.

They have warned it is a huge engineering challenge, but will examine its practicality and cost.

It came after a campaign for safety measures by the parents of Will Shaw, 14, who jumped to his death from the Humber Bridge in 2014.

On September 4 a woman's body was recovered from the Humber after falling into the estuary. Although the woman was an amputee she was able to scale the railings.

Mr Roberts said: "They were out for three hours to a report of a person jumped off the bridge, but didn't find anything.

"They (the board) are reviewing the situation. I think they are going to have to do something now."

Mr Roberts has been with the lifeboat for 27 years, and attended countless incidents.

He said: "I think the bridge has been opened 36 years so it's about time something was done."