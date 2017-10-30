Lifelong Leeds United fan died four days after being hit by car outside own home

TRIBUTES have been paid to a doting father and lifelong Leeds United fan who lost his fight for life four days after he was struck by a car outside his home in Morley.

Father-of-one Michael Strong, 30, was seriously injured when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Middleton Road just after 10.30pm on Monday October 16.

Michael Strong

Mr Strong, who worked as a warehouse operative at AAH Pharmaceuticals in Morley, was taken to hospital where he died just after 12pm on Friday October 20.

More than 100 people supported a pool tournament fundraiser in aid of for Mr Strong’s family at Morley Sports Lounge yesterday afternoon.

Mr Strong’s sister Joanne Holliday, 45, said her brother was an “exceptional father” to his seven-year-old daughter Chloe.

She said: “He worshipped his daughter and she worshipped him. He was an amazing father.”

Michael Strong

Miss Holliday added: “She was really upset when she saw him in intensive care.

“She cuddled him and said ‘will he be better for Halloween?’ It was heartbreaking.

“He was genuine, caring, funny and larger than life. He loved his family and was such a sweet soul.”

Miss Holliday said her brother was a lifelong “massive” Leeds fan and his friends are planning to wear United shirts to his funeral.

Floral tributes at the collision scene

Kyle Valentine, 21, one of Mr Strong’s best friends, said: “Michael was loving, caring, loyal and genuine. Everyone is putting on a brave face today, but everyone is in bits.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the Corsa driver initially left the scene of the collision but returned about 30 minutes later.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released pending further police enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101.