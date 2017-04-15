Light snow could fall at Easter but not in Yorkshire

SNOW could fall in parts of the country over Easter

Flurries could fall in the hills of Scotland overnight as cold air pushes in from the north west, according to the Met Office. It will not be heavy.

Yorkshire is expected to be fine although there may be some rain tomorrow and on Monday in most parts of the county with brighter and sunny weather following next week, especially Thursday and Friday.

Forecaster Emma Sillitoe said “wintry elements” have started in the Grampians, where temperatures may fall close to freezing.

Forecaster Chris Page said: “At this time of year a lot of our weather is influenced by wind direction.

“Last weekend we had a lot of wind from the south which was warm and coming from France and we had 25.5C (78F) in Cambridge on April 9, the hottest day of the year so far.

“This weekend is a different kettle of fish with winds coming in from the north as it is a lot cooler and a lot colder.”

There is set to be sunshine and rain in most parts of Britain in a changeable few days of weather over the Easter break.

Top temperatures of 14C (57F) can be expected in the south today, and the north and Scotland may see minimum temperatures of 3C (37F) at night.

It is also set to be a quite chilly start to today in the Midlands and most places will feel an Easter breeze and a spot of sunshine.

Central parts of Britain can expect rain on Easter Sunday.

Ladbrokes bookmakers have dropped its odds to a 2/1 shot from 5/1 that snowflakes fall anywhere in the UK this Easter weekend.

Jessica Bridge, of Ladbrokes, said: “Unfortunately it looks like Easter 2017 could be a let down, and we’ve been left with little option but to cut the odds accordingly.”

Forecaster Nicola Maxey said: “If you are in a patch of sunshine it is going to feel quite pleasant, but when it clouds over time, and with the cold breezes further north, it is going to feel chilly.

“So, a contrast to last weekend, but April is a month when you see these extremes when it goes up and down.”