LIST IN FULL: So which MPs DID attend and speak for Yorkshire at the devolution debate?

Social media erupted with criticism after the poor attendance at Yorkshire's devolution debate in Parliament was revealed.

An image of the debate, shared on social media, showed that barely a third of Yorkshire's 56 MPs actually attended the debate on devolution in Yorkshire.

So who DID attend the debate in Parliament on Yorkshire devolution?

Here is the full list of every MP who spoke at the debate, according to Hansard, the Parliamentary record of debates in the House of Commons. There may be some who attended but did not speak.

The list in full:

John Grogan (Keighley, Labour)

Jake Berry (Parliamentary under secretary)

Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) (Con)

Julian Sturdy (York Outer) (Con)

Rachael Maskell (York Central) (Lab/Co-op)

Mr Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) (Lab)

Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen) (Lab/Co-op)

Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) (Lab)

Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe) (Lab)

Alex Sobel (Leeds North West) (Lab/Co-op)

Is your MP on the list?

The Yorkshire Post Says: MP no-shows let down their electorate

Julian Sturdy said at the debate: "While Manchester carries on with devolution and is moving forward, Yorkshire is not. Forget the politics, we have to move forward with devolution now."

MP John Grogan replied, addressing the Sheffield devolution deal. He said: "I am afraid that the Sheffield city region deal is much diminished. Obviously, Barnsley and Doncaster signed up, and there was the hope that ​various authorities in Derbyshire would be involved.

"Sadly, that has now changed. Although the deal is about the same in terms of money—slightly more than Manchester, but quite a bit less than the west of England—if we look at the powers we can do better in the whole of Yorkshire.

"There is no housing investment fund in the Sheffield city region deal, no control of railway stations and no community infrastructure levy. All those things are held by the Mayor of Manchester, so why do we have to have second best in Yorkshire? We can negotiate better than that across the whole of Yorkshire."

Alex Sobel, Leeds North West MP, added: "In Yorkshire structures are still opaque and confusing for most people. People in many of our towns and cities would not recognise themselves as being part of a city region, but they understand the idea of Yorkshire.

"Yorkshire people are proud of being part of Yorkshire, and it is time that our identity and regional uniqueness were acknowledged, and not dismissed by this Government. If our region could speak with a single voice, it would be a player on the world stage, rather than on the national stage.

"Both industry and the unions have backed the One Yorkshire model. They want to develop region-wide hubs around IT, tourism, food and advanced manufacturing, including low-carbon and renewable energy, helping to create 21st-century jobs and 21st-century solutions which can be the envy of the world and start to rebalance our economy away from London.

"That is the most important goal for our region and others."