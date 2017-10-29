Listed: All the Welcome to Yorkshire White Rose Awards 2017 finalists

Dozens of businesses from across the region have made it onto the shortlist for the Welcome to Yorkshire White Rose Awards 2017.
Here is the full list of everyone who impressed the judging panel enough to make the cut this year.
Dozens of businesses from across the region have made it onto the shortlist for the Welcome to Yorkshire White Rose Awards 2017.
Here is the full list of everyone who impressed the judging panel enough to make the cut this year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.