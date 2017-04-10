LISTED: Every single name on long-lost Leeds WW1 memorial

They were 92 men whose names should have been etched into history for all to see after making the greatest of sacrifices.

But a memorial commemorating the lives of a group of Leeds soldiers who died in the First World War was lost for almost half a century after the church where it was based was demolished.

Now, after 10 years of campaigning by the Western Front Association, the St Columba’s Roll of Honour memorial recognising the sacrifices of soldiers from Kirkstall has been restored to public view at Leeds Town Hall.

Chris Page, branch secretary of the Western Front Association, which campaigned for its display, said: “It was 92 lost names who fought on behalf of people and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It’s not really about us - it’s about them and their sacrifice which was really important.

“We’re very pleased to have it in the town hall.”

A re-dedication and wreath-laying ceremony was held yesterday at Leeds Town Hall, where the names of the 92 will now be on permanent display.

The memorial was lost when St Columba’s Church and surrounding homes were demolished, for what would later become the base of the Cardigan Fields complex in Kirkstall.

It was eventually passed on to St Matthias Church in Burley before being given to the association’s West Riding branch.

The group has also so far traced the lives of 59 of the men, where they died and were buried.

Of the 59 fallen men researched, the group found 35 are now buried in war grave cemeteries abroad, and the remaining 24 are commemorated on memorials scattered from Chatham to Turkey.

ROLL OF HONOUR

*Below are the names of the 92 fallen Leeds soldiers. Some names include information, the date of their death and the place of their burial which was compiled by the Western Front Association's West Riding branch.

James E Allenby

John Anderson

Fred Atkinson

Charles Ashcroft (325828) 9 th Bn. Royal Scots. Address: 43 Bankfield Terrace, Burley. DoD: 25/03/18. Age: 25. Commemorated: Pozieres Memorial.

George Backhouse (235050). Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regiment. Address: 11 Plaid Row. DoD; 15/04/17. Age 40. Buried; H.A.C. Cemetery, Ecoust-St-Mein.

Fred Barker

Fred Barrett

Richard Bell

James P Bolton (15531) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: Cardigan Crescent, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 09/08/15. Age: 34. Commemorated: Helles Memorial, Turkey.

William Brown

John R Brown

Wilfred Burrow (15531) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). 16 Pearson Terrace, Leeds (Son of late John & Charlotte Burrow). DoD: 01/07/16. Age: 26. Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

Fred Burrows

Harry Coupland (G/10396) (CP) 3 Btn Duke of Cambridge’s Own (Middlesex) Regiment. Address: 15 Cardigan Avenue, (Cloth Miller, Woollen Mill). DoD: 28/09/15. Age: 25. Commemorated: Loos Memorial.

John J Dagless (266422) 1/7 th West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. 25 Cardigan Grove, Kirkstall Road, Leeds) DoD; 09/10/17. Age: 25. Commemorated: Tyne Cot Memorial, Belgium.

Harry Dale

Ernest Dangerfield (25890) 7 th Btn. Yorkshire Regiment. Address: 16 Ravensburgh St., Kirkstall Road. DoD; 19/04/17. Age 22. Buried: Feuchy British Cemetery.

Charles Davidson

Herbert H Dobson (154388) Royal Garrison Artillery. Address: Burley Lodge Road. DoD; 02/09/17. Age: 31 Buried: Talana Farm Cemetery.

Harry Doughty (CP) (305616) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. Address: 20 Cardigan Mount. DoD: 01/07/16. Age: 21 Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

Alfred Evers (306699) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. Address: 9 Cardigan Terrace, Kirkstall Road, Leeds. DoD: 30/03/18 Age 34. Buried: Etaples Military Cemetery, France.

Harry Feather (32256) Sadler, Royal Field Artillery. 6 Cardigan Terrace, Kirkstall Road. DoD; 14/04/18. Age 21. Buried: Morbecque British Cemetery.

William Flaxington (4406) 4 th Btn. Kings Royal Rifle Corps. Address: 71 Cardigan Terrace, (Son of Wilcox and Charlotte Flaxington, Leeds). DoD: 27/03/15. Age 34. Buried: Bailleul Communal Cemetery.

John Fountain (CP) (2318) 8 Th Btn. West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 75 Cardigan Terrace. DoD: 09/05/15. Age: 23 Buried: Estaires Communal Cemetery and Extension, France. (AKA Joe Fountain on ‘Forces War Records’)

Clifford Franklin (266211) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). 47, Stanhope Street, Burley, Leeds. DoD: 30/04/17 Age: 27. Buried: Laventie Military Cemetery, La Gorgue, France.

Harry Gage

Clifford Gill

James H Gledhall (James H Gledhill?) (CP) (26181) 13 th Btn East Yorkshire Regiment. Lennox Street, (Terr?) Kirkstall Road. DoD: 13/11/16 Age: 27. (not in CWGC records – no cemetery known).

Joseph Goodall (CP) (7511) F Coy 1 st Btn. West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: (Parents) 31 Milford Place, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 24/08/17. Age: 31. Buried: Berlin South-West Cemetery, Brandenburg, Germany. (served on the NW frontier of India).

Stanley Goodwill (14/28067) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). 32 Cardigan Terrace, Kirkstall Road. DoD; 23/08/16. Aged 26. Buried: La Neuville British Cemetery, Corbie.

Arthur J Granger Squire Grant (3947) Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Cardigan Mount, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 14/07/16 Age: 39. Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

William Gregory

William Greig

Fred Hallas (39266) Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. 11 Lennox Terrace, Kirkstall. DoD; 20/11/17 Age: Buried: Grand Ravine British Cemetery, Havrincourt.

William Hey (19337). York Lancaster Regiment. Address: 8 Minnie Street, Burley. DoD: 02/06/16. Age: 21. Buried: Aveluy Communal Cemetery Extension.

Robert Hodgson (20059) (CP) Kings Own Scottish Borderers. Address: 9 Cardigan Mount, son of Robert and Selena Hodgson. Husband of Alice Myers (formerly Hodgson of 8 Springfield Terr, Kirkstall Lane). DoD: 30/12/15. Age 24. Buried: Lancashire Landing Cemetery, Gallipoli, Turkey.

Albert Huffingley (Huffinley in records) (1669) Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. Address: 52 Cardigan View. DoD: 24/05/15. Buried: Estaires Communal Cemetery and Extension, France.

Charles Hurst (CP) (2439) 1/8 Btn West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own) Address: Meanwood, Leeds. DoD: 03/09/16. Age: Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France. (not found on CWGC register. This info from Forces War Records; Soldiers Died). (no record on 1911 Census).

Frank Jesson (265840) Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Leeds Rifles. 38 Cardigan Terrace, Burley. DoD: 13/10/17. Age: 21. Buried: Lijssenthoek Cemetery, Belgium. (not found on CWGC register).

Reginald Jewitt (15891) (CP) 11 th Btn West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 28 Cardigan Mount. (Son of Robert and Hannah Jewitt) DoD: 12/10/15. Age: 17. Buried: Erquinghem-Lys Churchyard Extension, France.

Edward Jewitt (305599) (CP) 1/8 Btn West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 28 Cardigan Mount. (Son of Robert and Hannah Jewitt). DoD: 09/10/17. Age 25. Buried: Tyne Cot Cemetery, Belgium.

Fred Kay

John P Lambert (11128) (CP) Royal Field Artillery. Address: (in 1911: 83 Bayswater Grove, Harehills, Leeds. Son of John and Sarah Lmbert). DoD: 21/06/17. Age: 21. Buried: Railway Dugouts Burial Ground, Transport Farm. Belgium.

Joseph Ledger

Ernest Lindley

Ernest Lister

Walter Lord (J/48635) Royal Navy, HMS Vanguard. Address: Walworth Place, Burley. DoD: 09/07/17 Age: 17. Commemorated; Chatham Naval Memorial, Kent.

Harry Lyons

Alwin Lyons

William H Marrs

Fred Mason

John MacCormack

John MacNichol (probably John McNichol). (35963) (CP) Northumberland Fusiliers. Address: Son of Mrs Hannah McNichol of 16 Walter Street, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 05/06/17. Age 37. Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Walter Medley (267241) 2/7 West Yorkshire Regiment. (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: DoD: 03/05/17. Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Ernest Meek (2071) 2/7 West Yorkshire Regiment (Leeds Rifles). Address: son of John William Meek of Leeds. DoD: 05/09/16. Age 38. Buried: Puchevillers British Cemetery, France.

Joseph H Merchant (18929) (CP) D Bty, 161 st Brigade, Royal Field Artillery. Born in Manchester, Address: Husband of C Merchant, 106 Cardigan Mount, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 30/04/18. Age: 39. Buried: St Hilaire Cemetery Extension, Frevent, France.

Herbert Money (11851) (CP) Alexandra, Prince of Wales’s Own Yorkshire Regiment. Address: Son of Samuel and Lilzie (sic) Money of 20 Cardigan Grove, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 11/04/17. Age: 23. Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Gilbert A.M. Morrell (28620) (CP) Loyal North Lancashire Regiment. Born in Keighley, working in Liverpool in 1911. Address: 307 Kirkstall Road, Leeds. DoD: 26/10/17. Age: 33. Buried: Poelcapelle British Cemetery, Belgium.

Charles Morton (235295) (CP) Yorkshire Regiment. Address: Son of John and Martha Morton, husband of Louisa Morton of 6, Cardigan Terrace, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 24/04/17. Age: 37. Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Walter S Neep (46220) B Coy 13 Btn York & Lancaster Regiment. 8 Sandford Road, Kirkstall (Parents: Greenhow Crescent, Burley). DoD: 13/07/18 Aged 26. Buried: Le Grand Hasard Military Cemetery, Morbecque, France.

Alfred Owen (13560) (CP) King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Address: Son of Albert and Mary Owen of Cardigan Terrace, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 01/07/16. Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

Harry Pinder (CP) (300032) 18th West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address; 8 Roseberry Terrace Leeds Age 21 Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Charles D Porter (33182) 1/7 West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own), Leeds Rifles. 38 Ravensburgh Steet, Kirkstall. DoD: 11/10/18. Aged: 27. Buried: Iwuy Communal Cemetery.

Leonard Redshaw (15/749) West Yorkshire Regiment (Prince of Wales’s Own). Martin Terrace, Burley. DoD; 25/09/16. Buried: Gorre British and Indian Cemetery.

Winn Redshaw (42010) 10 th Btn. Northumberland Fusiliers. Wilton Place, Parliament Road, Armley. DoD: 04/01/17. Buried: Hazebrouck Communal Cemetery.

Clarence Reed (12313) (CP) King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Address: 6 Lennox Terrace, Burley. DoD: 01/07/16. Age: 19. Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

William Rounding (29174) Lincolnshire Regiment, 49 th Labour Corps. DoD: 29 Cardigan Mount, Burley 11/09/18 Aged 20. Buried: La Chapelette British; Indian Cemetery, Peronne, France.

John T Ruddock (CP) (Probably John Thomas Ruddick) (R/11453) 2 nd Btn King’s Royal Rifle Corps. Address: 8 Cardigan Grove, DoD: 01/07/16. Age: Commemorated: Arras Memorial, France.

Harold Senior

Walter Senior

John Simpson

Dennis S Smith (81027) 7 th Btn. Durham Light Infantry. Address: 87 Cardigan Mount, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 27/05/18. Aged; 19. Commemorated: Soissons Memorial, France.

Fred Snowden: Found two; one from Hull and one from Bradford. No apparent connection to Burley.

Hanson Stephenson (Possibly) (CP) (035999) Royal Army Ordnance Corps Address: (wife in 1919) 42 Brownhill Crescent, Leeds (Harehills). DoD: 07/05/19. Buried: Lawnswood Cemetery, Leeds. (Family plot: in the same grave is the son Gnr. Frederick Raymond Stephenson, Royal Artilley. A casualty of WWII).

Norman Sugden (Possibly) (CP) (306461) Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment. Address: DoD: 26/07/17. Buried: Ramscappelle Road Military Cemetery, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium. (Born in Bradford)

Albert Teale (9544) 1 st Btn. West Yorkshire Regiment. (Prince of Wales’s Own), Address: 47 Milford Place, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 06/11/14 Age: 20. Buried: Boulogne Eastern Cemetery, France.

George Wainwright (CP) (S/40428) Machine Gun Section, 6 th Btn Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders. Address: 22 Cardigan Mount, Kirkstall Road (son of Joseph and Emma Wainwright). DoD: 01/02/17. Age: 27. Buried: Bois-Guillaume Communal Cemetery, France.

Joseph E Walton

Albert Walton

Herbert Walton

Charles A Warrington (CP) (201746) 8 th Btn Northumberland Fusiliers. Address: 14 Greenhow Grove, Burley. DoD: 09/10/18. Age: 27 Buried: Naves Communal Cemetery Extension, France.

Thomas Warrior (R/7707) Kings Royal Rifle Corps. Address: 22 Greystone Street, Kirkstall Road, (parents: Everston Ave), DoD: 15/04/18. Age: 26. Commemorated: Ploegsteert Memorial, Belgium.

William Whittaker (most likely William Henry Whitaker) (CP) (306103) 2/8 Btn West Yorkshire Regiment. (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 26 Otter Street, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 20/07/18. Age: 21. Buried: Marfaux British Cemetery, Marne, France

George Williamson

Henry Williamson

Ernest J Wilson (CP) (15/1433) 2 nd Btn West Yorkshire Regiment. (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 11 Woodside Place, Burley. DoD: 16/08/17. Buried: (? Not in CWGC records).

Thomas Wood (?) (3/7225). 8 Btn East Yorkshire Regiment. Address: 22 Lennox Street, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 14/07/1916 Age 43. Commemorated: Thiepval Memorial, France.

William C Worsnop (13633) C Coy, 9 th Btn., King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry. Address: 5 Ravensburgh Street, Kirkstall Road. DoD: 15/01/15. Age: 18. Buried: Holbeck Cemetery, Leeds.

James W Worth MC, DCM 2/6 Btn West Yorkshire Regiment. (Prince of Wales’s Own). Address: 7 Burley Mills. DoD 28/11/17. Age 26. Buried: Rocquigny-Equancourt British Cemetery, Manancourt, France.

John H Worth (37834) 8 Btn East Yorkshire Regiment. Address: 280 Burley Road. DoD: 26/09/17. Age 34. Commemorated: Tyne Cot Memorial, Belgium.

George A Wrest (M5014 (PO). Sick Berth Attendant HMS Bulwark, Royal Navy. Address: 11 Stanmore Ave., St Michael’s Lane, Burley. DoD 26/11/14. Age 20. Commemorated: Bramley (St Peter) Churchyard.