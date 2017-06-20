Listen: The last time Stone Roses played Leeds.

Sir John Major was Prime Minister the last time Stone Roses played Leeds.

Playing on December 13, 1995, in support of the Second Coming record released a year earlier, it would be the last time the band would tour for 12 years.

Ahead of the band’s two date residency in Leeds, audio of the band playing the old Town and Country Club, now the O2 Academy, has been placed on YouTube.

The band were also without their talismanic drummer Reni, who had left earlier in the year.

His replacement, Robbie Maddox brings a more rock edge to the sound. The sounds is filled out by keyboard player Nigel Ipinson.

Click the YouTube link to hear them playing their iconic single I Wanna Be Adored.