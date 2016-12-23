Little boy gets a bionic hand, just in time to open his Christmas presents

A FOUR-year-old boy from Doncaster has already received the best Christmas gift of all - a bionic hand to open his presents.

Brooklyn Brentnall-Croydon has been fitted with a 3D-printed Iron Man hand.

Brooklyn Bretnall-Croydon, four, from Doncaster, was born with one hand missing. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

The youngster was born without one hand, and his family appealed on social media to anyone who could create an artificial hand for him.

His dreams came true just in time for Christmas after a technology school came to the rescue.

The hand opens and closes when Brooklyn flexes his wrist - meaning he can shred through Santa’s presents just like his school friends.

The delighted youngster is now awaiting the prospect of Father Christmas bringing him a bike, so he can ride for the first time. His mother, Marie Brentnall, 38, of Doncaster, said: “This is just a dream come true for us - it has completed our Christmas. Now he’s got two hands, he thinks he’s a superhero now - he loves all The Avengers stuff - but Brooklyn has always been a little superhero in our eyes.”

Marie’s mother, Jacqui Housley, 58, had posted an appeal on a local community forum and it was picked up by Shotton Hall Academy in Durham.

Ms Housley, a retired food tech teacher, said: “Words do not do justice the moment Brooklyn saw the hand for the first time and realised what was going on.

“At first he wasn’t sure, but he’s honestly over the moon - we all are.

“We cannot thank Shotton Hall Academy enough.”

She said Brooklyn would now be able to play with toys, grip a knife and fork and eventually, with practice, tie his shoelaces.