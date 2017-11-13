Little Mix’s great escape in Leeds

Pop princesses Little Mix took time out from their Glory Days Tour to experience Leeds’ Great Escape Game while in the city for their sold-out show on Sunday.

The girl group - who shot to fame after winning the X Factor in 2011 - paid a visit to the escape game, on King Street, on Sunday afternoon to solve its Crystal Maze-style puzzles.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson were given 50 minutes to break out of three escape games; Underworld Conspiracy, Submerged and Abducted while trying to solve a series of intricate puzzles.

Director Hannah Duraid said: “It was a pleasure to see Little Mix enjoy the highest level of immersive experience, and spend their day being transported away from the reality of day to day life and into worlds of adventure.”

The Great Escape Game in Leeds has six, multi-faceted escape rooms plus a fully licensed bar, kitchen and private event area.