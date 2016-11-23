Live: Growth forecast slashed as Hammond unveils ‘history changing’ plan

PHILIP HAMMOND has said the Brexit vote underlined the “urgent” need to tackle the UK economy’s long-term weaknesses as the Budget watchdog slashed growth forecasts for next year.

The Chancellor, delivering his first Autumn Statement, said the economy had so far “confounded commentators” with its “strength and resilience”.

Philip Hammond reads through his first Autumn Statement

But he revealed the Office for Budget Responsibility had downgraded growth forecasts for next year from 2.2% to 1.4% as a result of the uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote and higher inflation due to the fall in sterling.

Mr Hammond told MPs: “That’s slower, of course, than we would wish, but still equivalent to the IMF’s forecast for Germany, and higher than the forecast for growth in many of our European neighbours, including France and Italy.”

The Chancellor said the June 23 vote to leave the European Union will “change the course of Britain’s history” and “makes more urgent than ever the need to tackle our economy’s long-term weaknesses” including the productivity gap.

The OBR forecast growth this year to be 2.1%, higher than the 2% forecast in March, but it will fall to 1.4% next year before recovering to 1.7% in 2018, 2.1% in 2019 and 2020 then 2% in 2021.

Mr Hammond confirmed he was abandoning predecessor George Osborne’s aim of achieving a budget surplus by 2019/20 as he acknowledged the decline in growth would have an impact on the public finances.

He told MPs Government borrowing would hit £68.2 billion this year and £59 billion next year compared with the March forecast of £55.5 billion and £38.8 billion.

Explaining why he was abandoning Mr Osborne’s target, Mr Hammond told MPs: “In view of the uncertainty facing the economy, and in the face of slower growth forecasts, we no longer seek to deliver a surplus in 2019-20.

“But the Prime Minister and I remain firmly committed to seeing the public finances return to balance as soon as practicable, while leaving enough flexibility to support the economy in the near term.”

His new draft Charter for Budget Responsibility would commit the Government to returning the public finances to balance “as early as possible in the next parliament”.

In the interim, borrowing should be below 2% and public sector net debt should be falling as a share of GDP by the end of the parliament in 2020.

Welfare spending would be kept within a cap set by the Government and monitored by the OBR, he added.

As part of his measures aimed at making the economy “match fit” for Brexit, Mr Hammond confirmed a series of infrastructure spending plans:

• A new National Productivity Investment Fund of £23 billion to be spent on innovation and infrastructure over the next five years

• Additional investment in research and development, rising to an extra £2 billion per year by 2020/21

• A £2.3 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund aimed at delivering up to 100,000 new homes in high-demand areas and £1.4 billion made available to deliver 40,000 additional affordable homes

• An additional £1.1 billion investment in English local transport, including pinch points on strategic roads, digital signalling on railways and low emission and autonomous vehicles

• Investment of more than £1 billion in digital infrastructure and 100% business rates relief on new fibre infrastructure

The Chancellor said: “We have chosen to borrow to kick-start a transformation in infrastructure and innovation investment.

“But we must sustain this effort over the long term if we are to make a lasting difference to the UK’s productivity performance.”

He said he had told the National Infrastructure Commission to make plans on the assumption that the Government would invest between 1% and 1.2% of GDP in economic infrastructure every year from 2020.

The Government is facing an estimated funding black hole of between £25bn-£100bn, and the Chancellor himself has referred to the country’s “eye-watering” levels of debt.

However, Mr Hammond is also under pressure to set out how he intends to deliver on the Government’s commitment “to build a country that works for everyone”.

This includes calls from both Labour and Tory MPs to reverse cuts to Universal Credit (UC) which could see some households lose out on £200 a month.

Mr Hammond will respond to these calls today by announcing a reform of UC that will allow claimants to keep more of their benefits once they start earning.

The reduction in the so-called “earnings taper” means in-work claimants will still face cuts, but could be between £170 and £425 better-off a year than under current arrangements.

The measure is presented as part of wider efforts to make work pay, alongside plans to raise the national minimum wage from £7.20 to £7.50 an hour.

The Treasury estimates that the changes will benefit around three million households on UC, at a cost of £1bn to the Government.

Mr Hammond is also expected to announce a ban on letting agent’s fees, to stop tenants being hit by surprise upfront charges for services like reference checks and contract renewals.

Organisations like Shelter and Citizens Advice have warned that tenants are “frequently ripped-off” by these hidden costs, and in some cases forced into debt.

Previous Conservative Housing Ministers have warned that a crack down on these charges could force up private sector rents.

But Treasury officials now claim it will save millions of households “hundreds of pounds”.

Another big announcement will be the unveiling of a £1.4bn fund designed to deliver 40,000 new affordable homes.

This will be accompanied by changes to housing restrictions, to allow providers to deliver affordable housing to rent alongside Rent to Buy properties.

The Treasury says the measures will “improve the living standards of ordinary working class people and their families”.

However, both Labour and the Lib Dems claim it is “too little and too late”.

“It would appear that this Autumn Statement is set to fail our first test to provide actual support for those on low and middle incomes,” said Labour’s shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

“Despite all their rhetoric last month... it looks like it will be jam tomorrow for working people under Theresa May.”

“It is all smoke and mirrors,” added Lib Dem leader Tim Farron. “These announcements amount to nothing more than tinkering round the edges.”