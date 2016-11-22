LIVE: Jo Cox murder accused will not take stand

The team defending the man accused of murdering Jo Cox does not proposed to call any evidence, jurors have been told.

Jurors at the Old Bailey have heard that Thomas Mair will not be taking the stand.

This morning the court heard the final evidence in the proseuction case as the trial enters its sixth day.

YEP LIVE BLOG: Click here for latest updates from the Old Bailey

PHOTOS: Images of inside home of man accused of killing Jo Cox shown to jury

LIVE: Jo Cox murder accused ‘armed with vermin-killing bullets’



Evidence was given by Detective Constable Jamie Smith, who was the exhibits officer in the case.

He said he was satisfied that all items were kept secure at all times.

Among those items were various pieces of evidence gathered at the home of defendant Thomas Mair.

Yesterday jurors at the Old Bailey heard he allegedly collected a dossier on Batley and Spen Mrs Cox.

A file found at his home in Lowood Lane, Birstall, included stories about her from newspapers.

There was a copy of a Batley News column which Mrs Cox had written about why she was in favour of remaining within the European Union.

Police officers made the discovery along with items relating to far right and white supremacy organisations, including a gold Third Reich Eagle ornament with a swastika on it on his bookcase.

The court has also heard this morning from Detective Sergeant Andrew Cass, the officer with day-to-day responsibility for the management of the investigation.

The officer said he was present at Westminster Magistrates on June 18 this year when Mairs made his first court appeareance.

He said that the defendant said “Death to traitors, freedom for Britain.”

The court has previously heard eye witness accounts of the attack on Mrs Cox, which took place outside Birstall Library.

She was stabbed 15 times and shot three times during the assault by Mair, who was said to be armed with an adapted .22 hunting rifle and a ‘fighting dagger’.

CCTV footage showed him apparently waiting in the centre of the village for the MP to arrive at the library, where she was due to hold a surgery for constituents.

Mair, 53, of Lowood Lane, Birstall, is accused of murdering Mrs Cox, 41, in Market Street on the afternoon of June 16.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit murder, possession of an offensive weapon – a dagger – and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Bernard Carter Kenny.

Mair denies all four charges.

The trial continues.