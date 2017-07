Leeds United have tonight unveiled their new home kit for the 2017-18 Championship season.

Hundreds of fans were at Elland Road to see the new kit being revealed, with a number of first-team squad members in attendance alongside manager Thomas Christiansen.

The club also used the occasion to announce the completed signing of Vurnon Anita from Newcastle United on a free transfer.

Having seen it for the first time, what do you think of it? How does it rank in comparison with previous home kits?