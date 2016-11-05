Livestock killed in animal shed fire

Livestock were killed after a fire broke out in an animal shed in Northallerton.

Fire crews were called to Hutton Bonville at around 9.15pm last night (Friday) after the building which houses around 1,000 pigs caught fire.

Ten pigs died in the blaze but the rest were unharmed.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater which ignited the plastic flooring.

"Crews extinguished fire using 4 breathing apparatus, two hose reels, positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera."