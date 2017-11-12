Living the Dream: First frost and the Ghostbusters look

We had our first real frost of the year last night, but thankfully it wasn’t enough to cause me any frozen pipe problems. I awoke to the brightest of sunrises which as you can imagine made for some beautiful pictures.

With the frost settled on everything from fence rails to fir trees, it regularly amazes me how frost can transform an everyday run of the mill morning into a picture bursting at the seams with countless sparkling diamonds as far as the eye can see.

I’ve had a busy week, one way or another. The first highlight was when myself and my able assistant, Naomi, visited a wonderful hostelry in Holme on Spalding Moor, in order that I could give a talk for the Market Weighton Ladies Luncheon Club.

Well, let me tell you, I was told that we would be served a pork lunch as part of our visit, but I never expected to be treated to the feast it turned out to be. When I say pork, what I actually mean is, it was half a pig on my plate and with roasties and veggies too; it was immense, with treacle sponge and custard for pudding. You can be sure I’ll be taking Mrs. Mc for a visit in the not too distant future.

I was also able to do lots of clearing up around the farm this week, in preparation for our bonfire party on Friday night. Over recent weeks with a number of windy days, I had managed to round up a decent pile of wood for the bonfire and so on Friday I made it my priority to build a fire which would at least last through the main part of the evening. I needn’t have worried…

I was still pottering about around the fire, ensuring it had died down sufficiently before I could confidently make may way indoors for the night, without fear of any unforeseen mishaps occurring.

After clearing up from the evening’s shenanigans, I was walking back through our yard en route to the house. My headtorch, which apparently gives me a bit of a ‘Ghostbusters’ look, shone brightly, lighting up everything it came into contact with.

As I made my way across the bridge, I looked over the edge, down at the gently flowing waters below and paused for a few minutes to see what might be going on in the chilly depths.

There were insects skating across the top of the water and there were creatures below. What surprised me most though, as I stood and stared was that there was still an abundance of fish, very small fish I agree, but all the same they were fish! That’s when the question came to me and I know that it may well be a really stupid question, but, where do all these fish appear from?

You see the thing is, that it wasn’t that many weeks ago really, when the ditch was as dry as a bone, which in my mind would suggest that all of the fish would have perished as the waters disappeared, but apparently not. How come they survived?

Did they leave and follow the waters downstream, to later make their way back home to Long Meadow Farm, when the rain returned?

I’m a bit flummoxed, to say the least and maybe I have just too much time on my hands, but it does make me wonder.