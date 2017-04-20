LK aims to raise profile of car parts industry

An aftermarket automotive performance parts business is looking to expand after “cracking” ecommerce opportunities.

Cleckheaton-based LK Performance last year completed a move to Spenbeck Business Park from Bradford Road and is looking to raise the profile of the aftermarket parts industry.

Javad Mahmood, who runs the family business with his brother Farhan, told The Yorkshire Post that LK Performance started off selling car accessories in 2003.

“But then we diversified the business to more towards tuning products and performance parts because we’d seen that there was a bit of a niche market for it,” he said. “There was potential for growth.”

The company sells performance wheels, exhausts and brake discs. It also does engine remapping.

Around 2005, when it started selling performance parts, LK faced “some serious challenges”, says Mr Mahmood.

He added: “At times we thought we’ve made the wrong move because we didn’t really know as much about performance parts. There were competitors out there doing a better job.”

However, after many attempts at an ecommerce offering the firm “cracked it in 2009/10”, says Mr Mahmood. “It really changed the way our business was seen,” he added.

LK Performance currently employs around 10 staff. Following the move to new premises the business is looking to double the number of employees.

“We’re getting busier in the workshop,” said Mr Mahmood. “We also have a CNC machine where we can drill any wheel for any car.”

The business is also looking at other ways it can develop its offering.

Mr Mahmood said: “We’re looking at other areas of how we can grow the business. We’ll be looking at vehicle wrapping, maybe looking at specialist detailing.”

The demand for custom car parts is growing, says Mr Mahmood, as “everyone wants to be a little bit different”.

He added: “They want it to stand out from what regular dealers provide. They want a nice set of wheels on it. They want to change the interior on it. They want to have it customised to their own needs.

“Whereas when you buy from a dealership you’re limited as to what you can do. They’ll only go to a certain limit. We can have it to the customer’s requirements.”

The popularity of American car culture is playing a role in increasing the profile of performance wheels.

“The American industry is what drives the aftermarket wheel industry,” Mr Mahmood said. “You go to California there’s a wheel shop on every corner. They’re like sweet shops.”

Despite this the industry still remains very much niche, says the 34-year-old.

He added: “There’s a lot of customers out there that don’t know about this market and don’t know that they can buy wheels for a fraction of the price.

“Why should customers pay thousands of pounds for high-end expensive wheels from the dealers when they can come to us and have a bespoke design for more or less half the price.”

LK Performance is looking to invest more in marketing in a bid to raise the company’s profile. “We want to help the local economy as well,” Mr Mahmood said.

He added: “We are a reseller of other people’s brands. We have some of our own brands as well.”

The business is a dealer of high end wheel brands such as Rohana, ADV.1 Wheels and Vossen.

“These brands have a massive international following, all the way from America, to the UK to the UAE,” says Mr Mahmood.

The company is delivering aftermarket parts across the country and has even attracted a few orders from abroad.

“We delivered a set of wheels to the Maldives last week,” Mr Mahmood said.

“We are wanting to sell more into Europe but at the moment we’re doing small numbers, not masses.”

‘We live and breathe cars’

Javad Mahmood says he and his brother were brought up around cars and they have a passion for motoring from childhood.

He said: “We live and breathe cars. That’s our passion.”

After leaving university he eventually joined the family firm.

“I just didn’t see myself working for someone,” Mr Mahmood said.

There are advantages and disadvantages to running your own business, he added.

“The advantages are that you are your own boss. You don’t have to do what anyone else says, you do what you want. But the best thing about it is if you enjoy it then it makes the job so much easier and I love the job that I do. I have a passion for it. I work because I love it.”