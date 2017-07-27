Lloyds reports best interim profit in eight years despite £1bn hit

Lloyds Banking Group has announced its biggest half year profit in eight years, but the news was overshadowed by a hit of almost £1bn to cover insurance mis-selling and failures over mortgage policies.
Britain's largest retail bank was boosted by trading at the Halifax, which Lloyds bought at the height of the banking crisis. Lloyds reported a 4 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to £2.5bn in the six months to June 30 as the lender reported its first set of results since the bank exited Government ownership.
The profit increase, which was below analyst expectations, was driven by higher revenues. But it was tempered by a higher-than-expected bill for compensating customers mis-sold loan payment insurance in what is Britain's costliest consumer scandal.
The bank set aside a further £700m to compensate people mis-sold the insurance policies, nine months after saying it had hopefully drawn a line under the issue.
Lloyds said the new charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance should be the last major provision until the end of the claims deadline in 2019.
For years Lloyds has been drained by costs related to conduct issues and the latest compensation bill takes the bank's total cost to cover the mis-selling of payment protection insurance to £18bn.
Lloyds also agreed to pay £283m in compensation to mortgage customers who incurred fees after they fell behind with their mortgage payments.
Total income rose 4 per cent to £9.3bn.
Lloyds said it would pay an interim dividend of 1p per share, up 18 per cent on last year.
The bank said that although the economy remains resilient, it is starting to tighten lending standards in consumer finance.
Analyst Gary Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "These are strong interims with the capital generation target re-affirmed despite taking a further £1bn of additional conduct provisions.
"Lloyds’ interim results show better than expected underlying profit performance and a slightly higher than expected dividend."
