​Lloyds Banking Group​ has announced its biggest half year profit in eight years, but the news was overshadowed by a hit of almost £1bn to cover insurance mis-selling and failures over mortgage policies.

Britain's largest retail bank​ was boosted by trading at the Halifax, which Lloyds bought at the height of the banking crisis. Lloyds reported ​​a ​4 per cent increase in ​pre​-​tax profit ​to ​£​2.5​bn ​in the six months to June 30 as the lender reported its first set of results since the bank exited ​G​overnment ownership.

The​ profit​ increase, which was below analyst expectations, was driven by higher revenues. But it was tempered by a higher-than-expected bill for compensating customers mis-sold loan payment insurance in what is Britain's costliest consumer scandal.

The bank set aside a further ​£​700​m to compensate people mis-sold the insurance policies, nine months after saying it had hopefully drawn a line under the issue.

​​Lloyds said the new charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance should be the last major provision until the end of the claims deadline in 2019.

For years ​Lloyds ​has been drained by costs related to conduct issues and ​the latest compensation bill ​takes the bank's total cost to cover the mis-selling of payment protection insurance to ​£18​bn.

Lloyds also agreed to pay ​£​283​m in compensation to mortgage customers who incurred fees after they fell behind with their mortgage payments.

Total income rose 4 per​ ​cent to ​£​9.3​bn.

Lloyds said it would pay an interim dividend of 1​p per share, up 18 per​ ​cent on last year.​

​The bank said that although the economy remains resilient​,​ it is starting to tighten lending standards in consumer finance.

​A​nalyst Gary​ Greenwood at Shore Capital said: "These are strong interims with ​the ​capital generation target re-affirmed despite taking a further £1bn of additional conduct provisions.

​"​Lloyds’ interim results show better than expected underlying profit performance and a slightly higher than expected dividend.​"​