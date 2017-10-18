Locks and doors damaged at garages in York

Locks and doors have been damaged at privately rented garages in York after people tired to force entry.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after the offence took place between 10pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in the garage yard just off Clifton Green.

"Unknown offenders have tried to force entry into a number of privately rented garages, causing damage to the locks and doors," a force spokesperson said.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are appealing for information if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around Clifton Green at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call and speak to Nik Jackson. People can also email nikki.jackson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170185721.