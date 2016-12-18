Logistics operator Europa plans to expand in Yorkshire

The Yorkshire branch of Europa Road is celebrating a record month as it reaches its third anniversary.

Europa Road, a division of independent logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group, enjoyed a record breaking month of volumes in November, handling more than 1,000 consignments in November – the first time it has reached four figures.

The Yorkshire branch, which is located at Calder Park off Junction 39 on the M1 in Wakefield, has plans for expansion in 2017.

Nathan Lynn, branch manager, said: “Europa’s investment in Yorkshire has really paid off. Our operating structure with locally based dedicated account managers is proving a great success with our customers whose demand for import and export services are very strong as we approach 2017.”

Europa employs 600 people across 11 sites in the UK plus an office in Hong Kong. Since opening in 2013, the Wakefield branch has grown its pan-European services for local businesses across many sectors. In 2017, it plans to expand its express services in Yorkshire, shipping freight into Europe which will fuel new business wins for the team.

Europa Worldwide Group is owned by Andrew Baxter who acquired the business in 2013. As part of his plans for investment in the North, Yorkshire is a key business area for growth.

Dionne Redpath, Branch Network and Sales Director, said: “The commercial opportunities in Yorkshire were very evident when we decided to start from zero and open a branch in Wakefield.”